Toledoans and local politicians divided over stimulus results

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Around Toledo, some residents say the national stimulus efforts are helping the Glass City while others say it's done nothing but add to the massive national debt.

A report out Wednesday states the price tag of the stimulus plan has increased to $862 billion. Toledo is receiving about $160 million of that funding, according to a report from the mayor's office.

Emilie Richardson, who works for the legal-aid group A.B.L.E., says one area where taxpayers are getting their money's worth is in foreclosure prevention. "H.A.M.P., the Home Affordable Modification Program, has really been helping prevent foreclosures and keeping people in their homes," she said.

Others believe the president needs to focus more on creating jobs. "You need to focus on the areas hardest hit, places where unemployment is 6 or 7 percent," said Toledo resident James Vail. "We'd be thankful if our unemployment was that low."

Congressman Bob Latta agrees. "They really didn't get out into the private sector. The private sector is the one that creates jobs, pays taxes that employ people in this case. What's happened is we've seen so much of it go into the public sector," he said.

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur defends the Obama stimulus plan, pointing to efforts to improve local highways and the Toledo seaport. "Infrastructure investment is the most important investment we can make for future. Also jobs of today. In fact, you get more of a bang for the buck," she said.

