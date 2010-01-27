ProMedica in discussions with St. Luke's Hospital

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - ProMedica Health System announced Wednesday that they are in discussions with St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee.

The following statement was released by ProMedica:

We are pleased that ProMedica Health System and St. Luke's Hospital are officially in discussions to determine the best way the organizations may work together to better meet the healthcare needs of area residents and the communities we similarly serve.

Amid the landscape of healthcare reform, ProMedica appreciates the opportunity to hold ongoing dialog with St. Luke's on how to further improve the quality of healthcare while continuing to provide consumers with easy access.

In the coming weeks, additional information will be shared as appropriate.

Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved.