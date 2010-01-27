Witnesses give insight to standoff on Day 1 of Swiergosz trial

Michael Swiergosz being taken into custody after a 5-hour standoff with police at the Sunset House retirement community.

Sergeant Bill Talbott with the Lucas County Sheriffs Department testified that Swiergosz told him he took his wife hostage because he had 157 questions for her about their upcoming divorce.

By Lisa Rantala - bio | email

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - In opening arguments for Michael Swiergosz's trial, prosecutors focused on the violence of the eight felony charges against him. Swiergosz is charged for what police call a standoff situation in April at the Sunset House retirement community, where he held his estranged wife hostage in a vacant apartment for five hours and raped her.

Two witnesses that testified on the first day of trial include an employee of the Sunset House, where the estranged wife of Swiergosz worked, and the Toledo police sergeant, who communicated with Swiergosz during both standoffs.

The employee of the Sunset House testified that Swiergosz entered her place of employment and threatened to kill her. The witness says Swiergosz asked the employee if the infant child of his estranged wife was, in fact, his biological child. The witness said Swiergosz ordered her to call his estranged wife into the office. She testified he then hit his estranged wife in the head with a tire iron, stripped his estranged wife naked, bound her hands, and took her to an empty apartment, where he raped her and held her hostage for five hours.

Sergeant Bill Talbott with the Lucas County Sheriffs Department testified that Swiergosz told him he took his wife hostage because he had 157 questions for her about their upcoming divorce. "Family, kids, his parents, his in-laws, church," Talbott said on the stand. Talbott said Swiergosz indicated that his estranged wife would not be harmed further if she answered the questions truthfully.

Prosecutors may rest their case as early as the end of the day Wednesday.

The defense says it is possible that Swiergosz may testify in his own defense.

In December, Swiergosz was sentenced to seven years in prison for a previous standoff with police at his home in March.

Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved.