Gabrielle Harris released from hospital to jail cell

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Gabrielle Harris, 29, was released from a local hospital into police custody, where she was taken to jail. Harris is the surviving passenger from a fatal crash that happened during a chase by Oregon police.

Harris was arraigned Wednesday and is being held on $100,000 bond.

Tonya Smith, 47, was killed in the crash.

Oregon police say they were called to the Meijer store in Oregon with reports that the two women were shoplifting.

