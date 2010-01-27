Tablet computer expected to debut at Apple event

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Apple Inc. is taking the wraps off its "latest creation," which analysts believe will be a tablet-style computer - somewhat like an iPhone, but larger.

Apple CEO and showman Steve Jobs is expected to take the stage at a San Francisco event Wednesday.

Although Apple has been silent publicly about its new gadget, analysts believe it will be billed as a way to watch videos, surf the Web, play games and read electronic books. But that means Apple would have to show why consumers ought to pay for yet another Internet-connected screen, on top of the TVs, computers and smart phones they already have.

Tablet computers have existed for a decade, with little success.

