Sandusky police: Crabby customer slugs Ohio grocery clerk

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) - Police say a man in Ohio got so upset over a mistake on the price of crab cakes that he punched a grocery store manager several times and spit in his face.

Authorities in Sandusky arrested 61-year-old Ralph Barr on charges of assault and criminal damaging.

Police say the store made a mistake in the price of crab cakes and offered to sell the first pound at a discounted price but the rest at the correct price. The store manager says he was punched five or six times and head-butted.

The customer told police that the manager hit him with a price gun, but witnesses told officers the manager didn't fight back.

A message seeking comment was left Wednesday at Barr's home.

