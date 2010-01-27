State building `Pure Michigan Living' effort

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A new "Pure Michigan Living" campaign is being rolled out to promote the state as a place to call home.

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority on Tuesday launched a "Pure Michigan Living" Web site to highlight positive stories about the state, which has been struggling for years with a poor economy.

To kick off the campaign, the authority is using a Web site to collect stories about why people choose to live in Michigan. The "Choose Michigan" effort is seeking 1,000 stories from residents between now and Monday.

The "Pure Michigan Living" campaign follows the state's "Pure Michigan" advertising to promote the state's travel destinations to a nationwide audience. "Pure Michigan" is expected to be scaled back unless it gets more funding.

