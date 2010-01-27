Woman killed on US 6 in Erie County - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman killed on US 6 in Erie County

SANDUSKY COUNTY (WTOL) - A pedestrian was killed on US 6 at State Route 269 in Margaretta Township in Erie County at about 10 p.m. Tuesday.

State troopers say 47-year-old Deborah McDonald of Crystal Rock was walking on the road when a passing driver hit her.

She died on the scene. The driver was not hurt.

Investigators say McDonald might have been drinking before the accident.

