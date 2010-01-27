TPD offers tips on how to fend off attackers

By Jonathan Walsh - bio | email

Posted by Kate Oatis - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Toledoans are reeling following two rapes that took place less than a week apart.

To help keep you safe, Toledo Police Officer Dana Slay provides the following tips.

Slay says the first thing to do is to "be aware of your surroundings at all times." She says to "Make sure you are walking with confidence and with purpose. You look as though you are no-nonsense."

As you approach your car, scan it and the area -- and have your keys ready. It's a good idea, she says, to carry your keys between your fingers so if someone jumps out at you, "Maybe you can get a good jab in on them."

Other advice: Carry mace and know how to use it, carry a powerful flashlight to shine in attackers' eyes, have a can of wasp spray in your car.

If you're walking and someone approaches you, be extremely firm and say something like, "Get back, buddy. Don't get up on me. Stay back. I don't know you. I don't want to talk to you. I have nothing for you. Get back."

If you have to, attack them in the groin, nose, knee and shin.

Slay also says don't get caught in isolated areas. And, if you have to carry groceries or something inside, make sure to have one hand free and don't be afraid to drop whatever it is and run.

Copyright WTOL 2010. All rights reserved.