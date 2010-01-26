University students in Ohio seek 1 billion pennies

CINCINNATI (AP) - Students at the University of Cincinnati plan to collect pennies - 1 billion of them - to help the school's $1 billion capital campaign.

The university's student government on Tuesday began a campus-wide effort that will continue through the end of the school's fundraising campaign in 2013. The university says a billion pennies is worth $10 million and would stretch 11,837 miles if laid flat.

The university says it already has raised $638 million toward its $1 billion campaign goal. UC President Greg Williams got the student part of the campaign rolling Tuesday by pouring a coffee mug full of pennies into a collection jar.

UC trustees also contributed a huge jar with thousands of pennies.

(Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)