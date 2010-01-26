Toledo City Council approves $44 million to answer budget crisis

By Rob Wiercinski - bio | email

Posted by Kate Oatis - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The City of Toledo is looking to maintain its ability to pay bills while leaders try to solve the budget crisis.

Indeed, Toledo City Council is taking action to allow the city to pay its bills through the month of February. Before the special meeting, the city could pay its bills only through the month of January. But the measure allows an additional $44 million for all city departments.

Council expressed deep concerns to the Bell administration about the massive 2010 operating deficit.

City leaders have until the end of March to come up with a balanced 2010 budget plan.

Click the attached video for Rob Wiercinski's full report.

Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved.