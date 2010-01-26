Texting while driving now illegal for truckers

By Justin Michaels - bio | email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A federal ban kicked off today, making it illegal for commercial truck and bus drivers to text while behind the wheel.

Specifically, truckers and bus drivers in vehicles more than 10,000 pounds are affected.

Trucker Robert Bradley said he'd already heard about it. "I heard it on the radio today that it went into law that they could fine you up to $3,000 dollars or something."

Bradley is right: The fine is up to $2,750.

But the question does come up: Who's going to enforce it?

Ohio Highway Patrol Lt. Gene Smith says only certified Department of Transportation officials can ticket a driver for texting behind the wheel. But, most -- at least 94 percent -- of highway patrol officers aren't certified.

Lt. Smith says when bans like this take effect, state and local laws can follow.

But whether that happens or not, remember this: The next time you feel like texting while driving, heed the words of Lt. Smith, who says, "Trucks are now going 65 miles per hour down the Interstate and that's about 95 feet per second so if you look down at your cell phone for three and half or four seconds, you've now covered more than the length of a football field," Smith said.



