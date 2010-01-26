Borders Group CEO Marshall leaves for another job

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - The bookseller Borders Group says CEO Ron Marshall has resigned after accepting the CEO post at another retailer it did not identify.

Borders has struggled with increased competition from online rivals and discounters as well as consumers curtailing their spending during the recession.

It says Chief Merchandising Officer Michael Edwards will serve as interim CEO until a permanent replacement is named. Edwards joined Borders in September and will report to Chairman Mick McGuire. Marshall is expected to help the 49-year-old Edwards with the transition process.

Korn/Ferry International will head the search for a permanent CEO.

Borders, based in Ann Arbor, Mich., runs Waldenbooks and its namesake stores.

