Library to celebrate Black History Month with several programs

From a news release:

The Toledo-Lucas County Public Library is proud to celebrate Black History Month in February with a family program titled, Expression of Culture through the Performing Arts scheduled from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, February 27 in the McMaster Center at Main Library, 325 Michigan St. This lively program is free and open to the public. Please join us in celebration of the performing arts contributions of African Americans.

Scheduled performances:

Libbey High School Jazz Ensemble

Spoken Word Performers/Poets

Clarence Smith Community Chorus

New Works Writers Series

Afro-Caribbean Dance & Drum Ensemble

Donte Moss as Gordon Parks, noted photographer and filmmaker

Belinda Morgan as Elizabeth Keckley, who was the dressmaker of Mary Todd Lincoln, wife of U.S. President Abraham Lincoln

Gallery Exhibit featuring photos, paintings & quilts

Children's crafts area

Light Refreshments

The annual observation of Black History Month was originated in 1926 by African American historian Carter G. Woodson, as "Negro History Week." Woodson chose February because it marked the birthdays of President Abraham Lincoln and abolitionist Frederick Douglass, two Americans who Carter believed influenced the lives of black Americans. Discover more on Black History Month at Your Library.

For more details, please call 419.259.5207

This event is generously sponsored in part by The Library Legacy Foundation