O-DOT changes plans for deadly Findlay crossing

The Ohio Department of Transportation (O-DOT) plans to close the Western Avenue crossing on Ohio Route 15 in Findlay on Feb. 1 because they say it has become too dangerous.

Written by Spring Lake subdivision resident Cora Kerr, the petition asks that the Feb. 1 closing date be set aside until a public meeting can take place with O-DOT.

FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) - The Ohio Department of Transportation has changed its plans for the Western Avenue crossing on Ohio 15.

The state now plans to close the median only on Feb. 1, according to The Findlay Courier. That will prevent Western Avenue traffic from crossing Ohio 15, but it will not block-off all access as previously planned.

