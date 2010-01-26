O-DOT changes plans for deadly Findlay crossing - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

O-DOT changes plans for deadly Findlay crossing

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) - The Ohio Department of Transportation has changed its plans for the Western Avenue crossing on Ohio 15.

The state now plans to close the median only on Feb. 1, according to The Findlay Courier. That will prevent Western Avenue traffic from crossing Ohio 15, but it will not block-off all access as previously planned.

