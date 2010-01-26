Oregon police chase ends in deadly crash

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

OREGON, OH (WTOL) - Tonya Smith, 47, was killed at approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday after being ejected from a car that crashed during a police pursuit on Wheeling at Parnell. Police say a passenger in the car, 29-year-old Gabrielle Harris, was taken to a medical center for minor injuries before being taken into police custody.

The chase began at the Meijer store in Oregon after police were called with a report of shoplifting. Police say they saw two women leave in a red car and began pursuing the car.

When the chase reached Toledo, Oregon police called it off. That's when they say the car lost control and crashed into a utility pole and a tree. They say Smith was driving the car and was ejected in the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved.