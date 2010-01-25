Program receives stimulus money to weatherize homes - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Program receives stimulus money to weatherize homes

One organization is helping folks in their time of need by using stimulus money to weatherize homes.

Neighborhood Housing Services has 21 months to spend $8 million in funds.

There's still time to apply. To qualify, you must prove your household income. For one person, the cut-off is $21,600. That number grows to $74,020 if there are eight people in the household.

Click the attached video for Lauren Lowrey's full report.

 

