Depression a serious problem for unemployed

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Having bills to pay, kids to feed and medicine to buy with no money coming in is taking a toll on mental health.

For instance, Diane Jackson's been searching for management jobs since August. "This is the longest it's ever taken me to find another job," she says.

Jackson says not having a degree hurts her, but she can't afford to go back to school.

Joe Carriel's unemployed, too, and is growing more and more frustrated. "There are jobs, but they're very hard to find. Basically, you have to know somebody."

Depression is a problem, but it can be alleviated.

Mark Krautheim, the associate director of counseling at the University of Toledo, says if you don't enjoy your favorite hobbies anymore or if you have changes in sleep and appetite, you might be depressed. "Sometimes, when we get depressed... we stop doing those things that are enjoyable. We stop making contacts with friends. We end up doing the opposite of what would be the most helpful."

Krautheim advises people to get enough sleep, to exercise and to practice deep breathing techniques. If your depression symptoms don't improve, see your doctor.

If you're looking for someone to talk to, you can call Rescue Crisis 24 hours a day at 419.255.9585.

