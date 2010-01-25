EcoTrack 11: Green pet products please owners who care about the environment

By Tara Hastings - bio | email

Posted by Kate Oatis - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Green stuff is pleasing the environmentally friendly these days. Not to be outdone are those who are making sure there are pet products available to meet the needs of those with an itch live green.

Indeed, pet owners have plenty of choices these days to weave sustainability into their pets' lives.

Including kitty litter.

Cheri Miller with the Humane Society says a "corn-based or even newspaper-based that's recyclable [is] safer for the environment... " than a clay-based litter.

She also suggests that you avoid plastic grocery bags when you clean the cat box or take the dog for a walk. Rather, "get biodegradable bags that you can get at any pet store."

Miller says more can be done in the pet toy area, too. "Consider making your own toys from recyclable materials in your home, like toilet paper rolls... ."

Finally, Miller suggests you put away the traditional household cleaners and buy a more natural or organic line.

