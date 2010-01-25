North Toledo store owners fund additional police patrols

By Lisa Rantala - bio | email

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Leaders of the LaGrange Village Council announced a new safety plan for the north Toledo neighborhood on Monday.

A pilot program of additional patrols by off-duty Toledo police had been funded by Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center until funding ran out last year.

Owners of eight carryout stores in north Toledo put forth $3,000 each to continue the program. It has been in effect for a week, although store owners say there are some kinks to be worked out. The store owners have said they don't see the patrols as often as they expected and they have no way to contact the officers on patrol.

The carryout owners agreed to participate in community work in exchange for not having to install security cameras in their stores, as was required in a new city ordinance.

