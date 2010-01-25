Opposition mounts over city decision to settle lawsuits

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Opposition is mounting in city council over the city's decision to settle two wrongful dismissal cases against the City of Toledo.

Measures are going before council to give Perlean Griffin $150,000 and Dwyane Morehead $300,000 to settle their claims of improper termination.

Councilman Mike Collins will issue a statement Tuesday to call on the city to take the cases to court.

