Your Day: Monday, January 25

Denise Austin: We talked with the fitness guru about her new book, Denise's Daily Dozen. Here is the recipe that she featured:
EASY TO TACKLE BAKED POTATO TOPPINGS
Toppings Ready-To-Go
· sour cream - low fat
· sliced scallions
· salsa
· guacamole
· grated jack or cheddar cheese - low fat
· chili
· caramelized onions
· stewed tomatoes
· peas or corn
· hot pepper sauce
New Orleans Style Topping:
· Fry finely chopped okra in 2 tablespoons of oil and combine with chopped onions and bell peppers. Simmer for 5 minutes. Season with cayenne pepper, black pepper and garlic powder to taste.
· Sauté chopped onions, bell peppers and garlic. Add 3 cups ketchup and 1 lb. chopped andouille or smoked sausage and bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for about an hour.
· Make your own dipping Cajun mustard by combining 1/4 cup Dijon mustard, 1 teaspoon mustard powder, 1 teaspoon grated horseradish and salt and pepper to taste.
Low-Fat Topping Tips:
· Instead of sour cream, combine 3 parts low-fat cottage cheese and 1 part non-fat yogurt in a small food processor or blender; blend until smooth and season to taste with lemon juice.
· Make Pico de Gallo by mixing green salsa with sliced jalapenos.
· Combine finely chopped roasted red peppers with 1 teaspoon chopped garlic and 1 teaspoon olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.
· Slim sour cream by adding 2 parts low-fat plain yogurt to 1 part dairy sour cream.
Curry Dipping Sauce
· 2 tablespoons curry powder
· 1/4 teaspoon paprika
· 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
· 1 cup prepared creamy garlic salad dressing
Directions:
1. Blend all ingredients
2. 1/2 cup canned or fresh cooked tiny shrimp may be added
Broccoli and Feta Cheese Topping
· 1 cup cooked broccoli florets diced into tiny pieces
· 1 cup herb feta cheese diced into 1/2-inch cubes
· 1/3 cup prepared Italian dressing
Directions:
1. Boil broccoli for 1 minute, drain and let cool
2. Combine the broccoli and feta cheese and toss with Italian dressing
3. Top with sliced black olives.
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative,...More >>
The sky is clouding up this evening. Rain is likely overnight and will continue into Tuesday afternoon. Rain amounts may reach over 1".More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
In 2016 the state had the fewest prescription opioid overdose deaths since 2009. However, prescription opioids are still involved in a large number of overdose deaths every year.More >>
Stormy Daniels says she had an affair with the then-real estate magnate and reality television star in 2006 and 2007.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The sky is clouding up this evening. Rain is likely overnight and will continue into Tuesday afternoon. Rain amounts may reach over 1".More >>
Police say the robber came into the store wearing a black mask and carrying a gun and demanded money.More >>
You can find out just how much of your personal information the company has by going to your Facebook settings and at the bottom clicking on "Download a copy of your Facebook data."More >>
Leaders say all the parties agreed to the board structure, but several community members have raised concerns over the power they think the city would lose within TAWA.More >>
