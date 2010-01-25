Your Day: Monday, January 25

Haiti Relief: Click here for the link to the web site mentioned.

Around Town: Ryan Vetter went inside Brow Art 23 for a unique way of shaping eyebrows that doesn't involve waxing. It's called eyebrow threading. Check out Ryan getting his own eyebrows done, in the video box on the Your Day page.

Lourdes Planetarium: Click here for the link.

David Naughton: We talked with the star of the old Dr. Pepper commercials about the soft drink's 125th anniversary. Click here for more information.

Denise Austin: We talked with the fitness guru about her new book, Denise's Daily Dozen. Click here for a link to her website. Here is the recipe that she featured:

EASY TO TACKLE BAKED POTATO TOPPINGS

Toppings Ready-To-Go

· sour cream - low fat

· sliced scallions

· salsa

· guacamole

· grated jack or cheddar cheese - low fat

· chili

· caramelized onions

· stewed tomatoes

· peas or corn

· hot pepper sauce

New Orleans Style Topping:

· Fry finely chopped okra in 2 tablespoons of oil and combine with chopped onions and bell peppers. Simmer for 5 minutes. Season with cayenne pepper, black pepper and garlic powder to taste.

· Sauté chopped onions, bell peppers and garlic. Add 3 cups ketchup and 1 lb. chopped andouille or smoked sausage and bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for about an hour.

· Make your own dipping Cajun mustard by combining 1/4 cup Dijon mustard, 1 teaspoon mustard powder, 1 teaspoon grated horseradish and salt and pepper to taste.

Low-Fat Topping Tips:

· Instead of sour cream, combine 3 parts low-fat cottage cheese and 1 part non-fat yogurt in a small food processor or blender; blend until smooth and season to taste with lemon juice.

· Make Pico de Gallo by mixing green salsa with sliced jalapenos.

· Combine finely chopped roasted red peppers with 1 teaspoon chopped garlic and 1 teaspoon olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.

· Slim sour cream by adding 2 parts low-fat plain yogurt to 1 part dairy sour cream.

Curry Dipping Sauce

· 2 tablespoons curry powder

· 1/4 teaspoon paprika

· 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

· 1 cup prepared creamy garlic salad dressing

Directions:

1. Blend all ingredients

2. 1/2 cup canned or fresh cooked tiny shrimp may be added

Broccoli and Feta Cheese Topping

· 1 cup cooked broccoli florets diced into tiny pieces

· 1 cup herb feta cheese diced into 1/2-inch cubes

· 1/3 cup prepared Italian dressing

Directions:

1. Boil broccoli for 1 minute, drain and let cool

2. Combine the broccoli and feta cheese and toss with Italian dressing

3. Top with sliced black olives.