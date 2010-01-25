Bob Latta to meet with folks in Wauseon - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Bob Latta to meet with folks in Wauseon

WAUSEON, OH (WTOL) - Congressman Bob Latta, who represents the Fifth District, will meet with residents in Wauseon Monday about local issues.

The conference takes place at 2 p.m. at the Fulton County Courthouse.

