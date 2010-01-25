Mayor's 'Citizen's Special Investigation' team to hold first meeting

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The Citizen's Special Investigation (CSI) team, that was recruited by the mayor after his election, will hold their first meeting Monday at City Hall.

The purpose of the team is to have a citizen review board take part in tackling the city's budget problems. They'll review current financial figures for the city and propose areas to cut the budget.

