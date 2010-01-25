Pot-growing operation busted in Findlay

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) - Detectives from the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force shut down a pot growing operation, according to the Findlay Courier.

Police raided a home on the 700 block of Scott Court in Findlay on Saturday where they found 28 marijuana plants.

The adult tenants of the house were not arrested, but police said charges of cultivating marijuana, endangering children, possession of drug paraphernalia, permitting drug abuse and possession of criminal tools are pending.

