Flood-risk open house to take place in Findlay

FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) - FEMA and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources have invited Hancock County residents to a flood-risk open house.

Residents can see the new floodplain maps and get a better understanding of flood risks.

The open house takes place Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the Hancock County Agricultural Services Center in Findlay.

