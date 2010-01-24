UPDATED--3 boys die after falling through ice on Sandusky River

FREMONT, OH (WTOL) - The Sandusky County Sheriff's Department confirms three boys, ages 7, 8 and 10, died after falling through ice on the Sandusky River in Fremont. The children: 7-year-old Da'Vontae Everett; his brother, 8-year-old Jay'Den Taylor-Everett; and 10-year-old Rafael Villanueva.

The boys fell through ice around 2 p.m. just south of County Road 645. Rescue crews say they were under the water for just over an hour.

Sandusky County Sheriff Overmeyer says the three boys were located in the Sandusky River by divers and taken to two local hospitals. One of the boys was then flown by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center.

Neighbors say the two Everett boys attended Stamm Elementary and Villanueva attended Atkinson Elementary.

There are several video updates on this story. See the attached links.

Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved.