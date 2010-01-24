Wood County Hospital opens $42M addition

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Wood County Hospital in Bowling Green opened a $42 million, 100,0000-square-foot addition Saturday.

There are new exam rooms, rooms for women's care, and many other renovations all designed to better serve area residents. The addition also features new surgery rooms with an HD video system to provide surgeons a detailed look into patients during surgery.

"We now have a facility that is really state-of-the-art in the community and really matches the touch and talent of the people and what they do for patients," said Stan Korducki, president of Wood County Hospital.

