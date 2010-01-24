Ohio governor trailing GOP rival in latest poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A poll finds that Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland trails his Republican rival in an early look at the November election.

The poll found 51 percent of likely Ohio voters would support Republican John Kasich compared to 45 percent for Strickland, with 5 percent undecided.

The poll by the Ohio News Organization, a consortium of the state's eight biggest newspapers, also found Strickland's approval rating at 50 percent.

The poll found the economy was far and away the most important issue for voters, with issues such as education and taxes more distant concerns.

The telephone survey of 808 likely voters was taken Jan. 13-19 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

