White House says no reset button for Obama

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Barack Obama's senior adviser says the president isn't hitting the reset button as he begins his second year in office. The Senate's top Republican suggests that Obama should do just that.

Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett says the president's recent words on jobs and the economy reflect what he's been saying ever since he ran for president.

But Senate leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky says Obama should move from the left to the middle of the political spectrum if he wants to gain support from Republicans.

Obama is expected to lay out his agenda for the coming year during the State of the Union address on Wednesday.

Jarrett and McConnell appeared Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press."

(Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)