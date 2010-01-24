Poll: Voter anger fueled Brown victory in Mass.

WASHINGTON (AP) - A new poll suggests voter discontent with Democrats is what landed Republican Scott Brown a seat in the Senate.

The Washington Post poll counted about 63 percent of Massachusetts voters in Tuesday's election who say the country is seriously off track.

Brown won two-thirds of those voters. In contrast, Barack Obama had solid support from the more than 80 percent of Massachusetts voters in the presidential election who viewed the country as off course in November 2008.

Nearly two-thirds of those who supported Brown said their vote was meant to partly show opposition to the Democratic agenda in Washington, including the health care overhaul.

Three-quarters said they want to see Brown work with Democrats to get GOP proposals into legislation. Nearly half said the same specifically about the health care bill.