Lashing, prison ordered for Saudi teen

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) - A Saudi judge says a teenager will receive 90 lashes and spend two months in prison as punishment for assaulting a teacher at her school.

The teenager could be spared with a pardon from King Abdullah. Her name was not immediately available. Amnesty International says the girl is 13 years old and the alleged assault happened after she was caught in school with a camera phone. The phones are forbidden at the school.

Saudi Judge Riyadh al-Meihdib says his court will issue instructions to local authorities in Jubail to carry out the sentence within two days. His comments were published Sunday in an interview with the Al-Watan newspaper.

Jubail is located on the Red Sea. Its court sentenced the teenager with the harsh punishment Tuesday.