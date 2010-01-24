Adviser says Obama is pursuing health care changes

WASHINGTON (AP) - White House adviser David Axelrod says President Barack Obama isn't giving up trying to overhaul the country's health care system.

Obama's chief political aide says it would be politically foolish for lawmakers who supported the overhaul so far to walk away from it now.

The Senate election Tuesday in Massachusetts gave Republicans the victory they needed to block the Democratic health care bill from passing the Senate. Democrats are now considering their options on what to do with the bills passed by the House and by the Senate.

Axelrod says voters want Republicans to work with Democrats to fix problems in the health care system, not to obstruct those efforts.

Axelrod appeared Sunday on ABC's "This Week."

