Police complete investigation into crash that killed student

SYLVANIA, OH (WTOL) - The Sylvania Police Department has completed its investigation of the crash that killed 14-year-old Morgan Duris earlier this week.

Investigators determined the school bus, which had stopped to pick Duris up, did have its stop sign extended and warning lights activated.

It's still unclear if Cynthia Anderson, the driver of the SUV that hit Duris, will face any charges.

Funeral arrangements for Duris have been set. Visitation will take place Monday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Bedford Chapel on Lewis Avenue in Temperance, Michigan. The funeral will be Tuesday at noon at St. Michael's in north Toledo.