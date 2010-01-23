Obama receives custom-made football helmet in Ohio

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) - President Barack Obama received a custom-made football helmet while touring a sports equipment plant in Ohio.

Obama shook hands with workers and toured the Riddell plant in Elyria on Friday. The shiny blue helmet is adorned with the presidential seal and has a number 44 on the back. Obama said to reporters: "I'll need this during the State of the Union."

The president also joked that he might wear the helmet while watching football on Sunday to "get in the mood," though he admitted he might have to "drink beer through a straw." Obama exhorted Congress to pass a new job-creation bill during the visit in hopes of recapturing the energy of his campaign.

His State of the Union address is Wednesday.

