911 call released from west Toledo rape

Police say a 15-year-old suspect confessed that he was walking home from Start High School and decided to rape a woman he saw walking on the sidewalk.

In the news this week is the disturbing story of a woman being raped in broad daylight in west Toledo, and not one person stopped to help her. This should bother all of us.

WTOL Editorial: I'm shocked and saddened no one stopped

The witness was driving on Royalton Tuesday afternoon and says he thought the sex act was consensual until the perpetrator looked up. "He didn't have no emotion in his face," the witness described.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The tape of a 911 call reporting a rape in progress on Royalton in west Toledo was released Friday.

A 26-year-old autistic woman was raped by a 15-year-old, according to police reports.

People in the community have expressed shock that drivers drove by the scene without stopping. Some drivers did call 911 and at least one honked the car horn.

