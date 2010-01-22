911 call released from west Toledo rape - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

911 call released from west Toledo rape

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The tape of a 911 call reporting a rape in progress on Royalton in west Toledo was released Friday.

A 26-year-old autistic woman was raped by a 15-year-old, according to police reports.

People in the community have expressed shock that drivers drove by the scene without stopping. Some drivers did call 911 and at least one honked the car horn.

