Toledo patients add to claims in Small Smiles lawsuit

Charity Gill says she took her 2-year-old son to Small Smiles for a routine check-up. "They told me he had to have his teeth removed, and I told him 'no.' They said if I didn't do, it they would call CSB (Child Services Bureau)."

By Mika Highsmith - bio | email

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Residents of Toledo are coming forward with experiences they say were nightmare dental visits at Small Smiles dental clinic in south Toledo. The parent company of Small Smiles settled a national lawsuit with the U.S. Attorney General for $24 million after being accused of performing unnecessary procedures to bill Medicaid.

Charity Gill says she took her 2-year-old son to Small Smiles for a routine check-up. "They told me he had to have his teeth removed, and I told him 'no.' They said if I didn't do it, they would call CSB (Child Services Bureau)."

Gill adds that the staff told her the child's teeth had an infection and that if he didn't have them removed he would die." She allowed them to remove four of his teeth.

Additionally, Gill says the clinic didn't give him pain medication. She says they physically held him down while they pulled out each tooth.

Sheila Jelks says her teenage daughter went into Small Smiles with pain in the front of her mouth. Jelks claims the clinic pulled five of her daughter's teeth from the back of her mouth. "They wouldn't let me go back there. Maybe if I could go back there, I would know what they were doing," she said.

Parents say the $24 million settlement isn't enough. "I think they should be closed down," said Gill.

The Ohio Attorney General's office has agreed to take further action. If you believe your child is a victim, file a complaint by calling 1-800-282-0515. You can also call the state dental board.

The attorney general says the more complaints they get, the more likely they are to file criminal charges.

Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved.