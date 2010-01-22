Vote in our poll! Who would win a City League Dunk Contest?
Is it Jay Springs of St. John's, Tony May of Central Catholic, Damon Powell of Rogers, Anthony Henderson of Start, or Storm Stanley of St. Francis?
