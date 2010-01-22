Universities make applying for financial aid easier

By Justin Michaels - bio | email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Applying for financial aid can be a stressful for students and parents, but there are resources to make the experience easier. Since much of the application process is now online, it isn't quite as cumbersome as in the past.

The U.S. government and universities are working to give students and parents the information they need to fill out the FASFA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid). The first step is to get a pin number to use when applying online.

BGSU has posted video tutorials on their website for anyone to use, no matter what university a student plans on attending.

However, financial aid experts like Laura Emch are also available if folks have questions.

"Everyone's here to help the student and the parents get through this process," said Emch. "The first time you go through it, it can be a big task, but if you break it down in chunks like any other big task you have to do, it's not that bad."

Bowling Green State University's halls were filled with potential students Friday. Many enjoyed touring campus, but weren't fond of filling out financial aid forms.

Dad Claud Fox said there are simply so forms with so much information and numbers. His son Gilbert joked it seems like his dad was more like his loan officer.

BGSU grad student Gary Washington says he's applied for student aid for six years.

Washington says parents and students should ask as many questions as possible. "Just don't be afraid of it. Remember all of the deadlines and know it's there to help you."

