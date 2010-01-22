Shorthand helps texting, but know the limits in school

English Teacher Diane Vogtsberger says the shorthand habit can count against students on the written portion of state tests, like the Ohio Graduation Test.

By Tanieya Lewis - bio | email

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) - Kids can text quickly outside of school. It's when that informal lingo starts to show up in assignments that some teachers get concerned.

"A lot of times, I'll take out the vowels," said Bowling Green High Senior McKenzie Wilhelm. "It's just easier and everybody knows what it means anyway." Though, Wilhelm says she usually catches it before turning in school work.

English Teacher Diane Vogtsberger says the shorthand habit can count against students on the written portion of state tests, like the Ohio Graduation Test. She suggests parents help kids spell out their thoughts, so they do well when it really counts.

First, Vogtsberger says simply for parents to continue checking over homework. "Indicate that when they're writing for school, they really need to write everything out," she said.

Secondly, Vogtsberger suggests to be a writing model. "The art of letter-writing is dying. For students in the home to see their parents doing this is a good way to re-enforce it."

Lastly, she suggests having students read their own work out loud. She says they'll often catch and correct the mistake as soon as they see it.

While textisms, such as the slash mark, may not work in formal assignments, students say it does help with note taking. Also, a recent study published shows that the slang can actually improve kids ability to spell because they have to know which letters to leave out in the first place.

Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved.