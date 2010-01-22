Council member misses important budget meeting

By Rob Wiercinski - bio | email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The issue of city council members missing meetings surfaced once again when Phil Copeland, who is vice chairman of the finance committee, missed the meeting this week in which Mayor Bell presented his ideas to overcome the city deficit.

"I was aware we were going to have that meeting a week or so ago, and I asked then if there was any way we can change it," said Copeland. "The third Thursday of every month, I have to meet with my bosses in Columbus."

Copeland says he does his best to balance his full-time job with the local laborers union along with his part-time job on council.

A second issue is that council members are not only missing meetings, but are getting the absences excused, which means their pay is not docked. According to the city charter, council members are to receive a 1 percent pay deduction for missing a committee meeting and a 2 percent deduction for missing a regular meeting, unless council excuses the absence.

December records show council granted 17 excusals, representing nearly $5,000 in pay.

The absence of Copeland at Thursday's meeting will be considered for excusal on Feb. 2.

