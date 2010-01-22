Family of Linda Hicks wants non-police investigation

"They investigating they self. It's not like they're just going to openly admit, 'Yes, we were wrong," said Carmen Boyd.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The family of Linda Hicks, who died in a fatal police shooting, wants an independent investigation.

In December, Toledo police say 62-year-old Linda Hicks came at them with scissors. Officer Diane Chandler says she had no choice and had to shoot Hicks. A police department investigation maintains that the officer acted in self defense.

The family of Hicks says officers could have found another way to restrain the elderly woman with schizophrenia. They want an independent investigation without police officers involved. "They investigating they self. It's not like they're just going to openly admit, 'Yes, we were wrong," said Carmen Boyd.

The family's attorney, Charles Boyk, says they will pursue the investigation. "We would like the experts to speak out, not the police investigating themselves," he said.

Boyk adds that they are considering a wrongful death lawsuit against the city.

Toledo Police Chief Mike Navarre declined a request for an interview.

