Obama takes latest jobs message to hard-hit Ohio

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) - President Barack Obama is calling on Congress to enact a new job-creation bill, demanding that it include tax breaks for small business hiring and for people who make their homes more energy efficient.

Neither of those Obama-backed proposals was included in a jobs bill passed by the House in December. That $174 billion stimulus package is now before the Senate, where it faces a tougher road, in part because it is financed with deficit spending.

Employing us-against-them populist rhetoric on trip to Ohio Friday, Obama said in remarks prepared for a town hall audience that he "will never stop fighting" for an economy that works not just for the fortunate, but the hardworking as well.

The second stimulus bill is expected to be a big part of his State of the Union address on Wednesday.

