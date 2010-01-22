Sylvania man accepts plea deal for drug charges

Police are investigating the shooting as a possible homicide after it was reported by the homeowner as self defense.

Investigators are still searching for clues after 200 marijuana plants and a dead man were found in a Sylvania home.

Police say when David Irving, 31, and Louis Mason broke into Clay Hausenfleck's home on Williamsburg Drive in August to steal his 200 marijuana plants, Hausenfleck woke up and shot and killed Mason.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A Sylvania homeowner who shot and killed an intruder who was going after his marijuana will soon be sentenced.

Clay Hausenfleck accepted a plea deal Friday for drug related charges after police found more than 200 marijuana plants in his home.

Hausenfleck has not been charged for the murder and will be sentenced for the drug charges next month.

