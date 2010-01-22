Sylvania man accepts plea deal for drug charges - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sylvania man accepts plea deal for drug charges

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A Sylvania homeowner who shot and killed an intruder who was going after his marijuana will soon be sentenced.

Clay Hausenfleck accepted a plea deal Friday for drug related charges after police found more than 200 marijuana plants in his home.

Hausenfleck has not been charged for the murder and will be sentenced for the drug charges next month.

 

 

