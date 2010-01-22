TOO CUTE-Black bear about to bear cubs live on Internet

WASHINGTON (AP) — A black bear named Lily is may be about to give birth in the wild live on the Internet.

Biologist Lynn Rogers says the birth in Lily's den outside Ely, Minn. is a video first. Rogers and his North American Bear Center put a camera in Lily's den that streams her activity live.

Rogers says Lily appears to have started labor around 2 p.m. Central Time Thursday.

Since then, Lily has pawed at her face, left her den, and then returned and has tried going back to sleep. She brought in balsam fir to set up bedding and her mammary glands appear swollen.

Rogers has been studying bears for 43 years and never seen a birth. He predicts the 3-year-old Lily will give birth Friday.

It's hard to capture a black bear birth live because they don't usually den near where live cameras can be set up.

___

On the Net:

North American Bear Center: http://www.bear.org/website/visit-us/lily-den-cam.html