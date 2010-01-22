Former Ohio chief guilty of stealing firearms

OTTAWA, Ohio (AP) - A jury has convicted a former northwest Ohio police chief of stealing firearms that belonged to his department.

Prosecutors say 44-year-old Forest Gordon of Van Wert took confiscated weapons that belonged to the Ottawa Police Department, where he became chief in 2008. He was later fired after state investigators began scrutinizing his behavior.

Prosecutors also said that Gordon, who previously worked in Kalida, bought and kept firearms from that department without authorization.

The indictment listed the property's value between $500 and $5,000. Gordon was convicted Thursday in Putnam County Common Pleas Court on two counts of theft in office.

He faces up to 2 1/2 years in prison when sentenced.

Information from: The Lima News

