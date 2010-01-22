Your used toys could help local kids - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Your used toys could help local kids

(WTOL) - Local kids can use your used toys.

Just drop off your gently used plastic toys at the Showcase Cinemas at Levis Commons between Noon and 6 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Cousino-Harris Disaster Kleen Up will sanitize the toys and American Rent-All will take the donations to the Toledo Day Nursery.

