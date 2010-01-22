Couple awaits arrival of their child from Haiti

LIMA, OH (WTOL) - Following the disaster in Haiti, an Ohio couple is trying to get more than 100 orphans out.

Hal and Chris Nungester run the His Home for Children in Haiti. Every child from the home survived, including 8-year-old Alin.

Alin's soon-to-be adoptive parents can't wait to be reunited.

"I'm sure going to cry a lot, hug him a lot kiss him a lot show him to all my friends and just love him, let him know he's safe," said Michele Wassink.

Alin's adoption process was in the works prior to the quake but he wasn't supposed to come to the states for another two years. Now it could happen in a few days.

Copyright WTOL 2010. All rights reserved.