Government posting wealth of data to Internet

WASHINGTON (AP) - Government Web sites will be bulging with new data today as the Obama administration posts a wealth of information from all Cabinet-level departments.

The mountain of information comes a year and a day after President Barack Obama promised a more open, transparent government. The data overs topics ranging from children's car seats to Medicare services.

For example, the Transportation Department is posting consumer safety ratings for 2,400 lines of tires. The Labor Department is releasing the names of 80,000 workplaces where injuries and illness have occurred over the past 10 years. And a Medicare database that had once cost $100 to access is now free to download. It provides detailed breakdowns of payments for Medicare services.

The new data collections are being added to the government's Web site, data.gov.

