CrimeTracker 11: Wrong-way drivers need to stay out of cars

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Wrong-way drivers are a scourge.

Just after Christmas, a woman was killed by a driver with an expired license driving the wrong way on I-475. Another horrible accident was just after the holidays two years ago when most of an entire family died in an incident that was caused by an inebriated driver.

Retired Sgt. Richard Murphy says avoiding these types of tragedies is really up to all of us. "What can we do about it? Tell the idiot not to get in the car. Takes his keys away from him. Don't let him drive away!"